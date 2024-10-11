Vivian Dsena's Wife REACTS As Netizens Claim He 'Copies' Sidharth Shukla Inside BB House: 'Don't Get Busy With Meaningless Fights'

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena is currently seen as a contestant in the 18th season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and within a few days, he has become a fan favourite. His clips and pictures from the episodes often go viral and fans even compared him to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. However, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly has requested his fans to refrain from comparing them.

Nouran is quite active on Instagram and she is leaving no stone unturned to support her husband. On Friday, Nouran took to her story and shared a couple of photos of Vivian and Sidharth.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "I kindly request all VD's fans, neutral supporters, and followers to stop comparing them to each other.... These 2 had started their journey almost together, they always had a healthy competition and none of them had ever said a bad word to the other or got into any conflict or argument; in fact they were very good friends who had shared a special bond... Both have a great career graph and gave hit shows."

Nouran added, "Even if there is a bit of similarity in character that doesn't take anything from any of them... Let's give peace to the one who isn't among us now and respect to the one who is changeling himself and trying his best inside the house ... Let's please not get busy with these meaningless fights and put all our efforts, love and time to support him through his journey."

Nouran's post comes after several fans of Sidharth accused the Madhubala actor of 'copying' him. Some of them also claimed that Vivian cannot win the show like Sidharth.

Check out some reactions of X users here:

Vivian is not going to win Bigg Boss 18, mark my words. He doesn't have what it needs to win this show. He is an imposter; intentionally or not, he is copying Siddharth Shukla, and it should have worked if people had forgotten Siddharth Shukla, but that's not the case. #BB18 — Pravin@p (@DokuAddict) October 11, 2024

Aur yah Vivian fake Siddharth Shukla banne ki koshish kar raha hai aur log use Pasand Kar Rahe Hain bol raha hai colors ka beta hai colors ka beta Hai mujhe to lagta Hai yah log trophy bhi free mein colors ke bete ko hi denge Jo zero hai game mein real winner agar koi hai karan pic.twitter.com/kNO6TxpWuU — Rasna khan (@Rasnakhan141776) October 10, 2024

The biggest Mistake frm #VivianDsena 's PR is Comparing THE SIDHARTH SHUKLA with Vivian. Come on guys Sid is a legend. No-one can match his vibe. — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒘𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒊 ♛ (@Aswathy1709_) October 11, 2024

VivianDsena is gst VivianDsena not Siddharth shukla, Siddharth was angry man and Vivian is cool calm ,well mannered and well behaved n for ur kind information both respected each other and were top 2 in Khatron ke Khiladi ...so don't even underestimate his fandom he is gst wow... https://t.co/x3m9JAVosV — VivianDsena- the bloody coolest vampire (@DhritiTalukdar) October 10, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 began on Sunday (October 6) and 19 contestants entered the house. The season looks promising as the makers have managed to get celebrities and famous personalities from different fields under one roof.

The contestants of this season are Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Shrutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Vivian, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik.