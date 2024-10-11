 Vivian Dsena's Wife REACTS As Netizens Claim He 'Copies' Sidharth Shukla Inside BB House: 'Don't Get Busy With Meaningless Fights'
Vivian Dsena's Wife REACTS As Netizens Claim He 'Copies' Sidharth Shukla Inside BB House: 'Don't Get Busy With Meaningless Fights'

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena is currently seen as a contestant in the 18th season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and within a few days, he has become a fan favourite. His clips and pictures from the episodes often go viral and fans even compared him to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. However, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly has requested his fans to refrain from comparing them.

Nouran is quite active on Instagram and she is leaving no stone unturned to support her husband. On Friday, Nouran took to her story and shared a couple of photos of Vivian and Sidharth.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "I kindly request all VD's fans, neutral supporters, and followers to stop comparing them to each other.... These 2 had started their journey almost together, they always had a healthy competition and none of them had ever said a bad word to the other or got into any conflict or argument; in fact they were very good friends who had shared a special bond... Both have a great career graph and gave hit shows."

Nouran's post comes after several fans of Sidharth accused the Madhubala actor of 'copying' him. Some of them also claimed that Vivian cannot win the show like Sidharth.

Check out some reactions of X users here:

Bigg Boss 18 began on Sunday (October 6) and 19 contestants entered the house. The season looks promising as the makers have managed to get celebrities and famous personalities from different fields under one roof.

The contestants of this season are Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Shrutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Vivian, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik.

