Vivian Dsena's Wife REACTS As Netizens Claim He 'Copies' Sidharth Shukla Inside BB House: 'Don't Get Busy With Meaningless Fights'

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena is currently seen as a contestant in the 18th season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and within a few days, he has become a fan favourite. His clips and pictures from the episodes often go viral and fans even compared him to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. However, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly has requested his fans to refrain from comparing them.
Nouran is quite active on Instagram and she is leaving no stone unturned to support her husband. On Friday, Nouran took to her story and shared a couple of photos of Vivian and Sidharth.
Along with the pictures, she wrote, "I kindly request all VD's fans, neutral supporters, and followers to stop comparing them to each other.... These 2 had started their journey almost together, they always had a healthy competition and none of them had ever said a bad word to the other or got into any conflict or argument; in fact they were very good friends who had shared a special bond... Both have a great career graph and gave hit shows."
Nouran added, "Even if there is a bit of similarity in character that doesn't take anything from any of them... Let's give peace to the one who isn't among us now and respect to the one who is changeling himself and trying his best inside the house ... Let's please not get busy with these meaningless fights and put all our efforts, love and time to support him through his journey."
Nouran's post comes after several fans of Sidharth accused the Madhubala actor of 'copying' him. Some of them also claimed that Vivian cannot win the show like Sidharth.
Bigg Boss 18 began on Sunday (October 6) and 19 contestants entered the house. The season looks promising as the makers have managed to get celebrities and famous personalities from different fields under one roof.
The contestants of this season are Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Shrutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Vivian, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik.