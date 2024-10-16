 Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Kicked Out Of House For Aggressive Behaviour After MAJOR Fight With Chum Darang (VIDEO)
Soon after the reports of Avinash Mishra's eviction surfaced, his fans took to social media to demand his return on the reality show

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Television actor Avinash Mishra, who was seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, has been kicked out of the show by the housemates for his aggressive behaviour after he got into a fight with co-contestant Chum Darang and also charged at her, reports said.

A promo video of the upcoming episode has also surfaced which gives a glimpse of Avinash and Chum's altercation. In the video, Bigg Boss assigns a task to the contestants for which they had to decide whether to send two members to jail or evict one. First, they suggested Avinash's name for prison and this led to arguments between the contestants and it escalated within no time.

The video further shows a few contestants suggesting Avinash's name for eviction after his aggressive behaviour and this did not go down well with the actor. "It’s always me who speaks up, kisi aur main dam nahi hai bolne ka," he is heard saying in the clip. Chum then replied, "Tu sunega tab bolega na, tu sunega tab na sa*la."

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum...
article-image

As the discussion intensified, Avinash lost his cool and he was seen aggressively charging at Chum. The other contestants quickly intervened to separate the two. But, towards the end of the video, Bigg Boss was heard announcing Avinash's elimination. In fact, the video also shows the actor hugging a few contestants and leaving the house.

Take a look at the video here:

Avinash made his acting debut with the TV show Sethji in 2017. He played the role of Bajirao in it. The actor is also known for being a part of other shows like Ishqbaaaz, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Titli and more.

Bigg Boss 18 began on Sunday (October 6) and 18 contestants entered the house. The season looks promising as the makers have managed to get celebrities and famous personalities from different fields under one roof.

The contestants of this season are Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Shrutika Arjun, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Vivian, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma and Alice Kaushik.

