Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her

Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, who were seen together in Colors TV’s show ‘Sirf Tum’ are currently locked together in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the episode of the show tonight, Eisha Singh was seen getting into a verbal spat with Chahat Pandey after the actress refused to move aside even when Eisha asked her to. While both the actresses were seen getting into a war of words, Eisha’s friend Avinash also asked her to ‘calm down’ when she told him to not argue with Arfeen Khan unnecessarily.

The actress was then seen speaking to Vivian Dsena about the same in the garden area. Eisha, poured her heart out and was seen telling Vivian that she is not responsible for Avinash’s actions on the show. The actress stated that Avinash is a friend and not her son and that she has time and again asked him to change his attitude, but he just does not seem to listen. She further spoke about her spat with Chahat, post which, Vivian asked her to ignore the actress. Still speaking about the same, Eisha broke down in tears on how Chahat mocked her when Avinash refused to listen to her.

While Rajat Dalal and Nyrra Banerji rushed to speak to the actress, Vivian headed straight to the kitchen area to fetch a glass of water for the actress. He gave her water and was then seen consoling her.

For the uninformed, Eisha and Vivian have essayed the titular characters in Colors TV’s ‘Sirf Tum’ and were also seen promoting the show on one of the weekend ka vaars with host Salman Khan.