 Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her

Eisha Singh was seen breaking down in tears in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight. However, upon seeing the actress in tears, her Sirf Tum costar Vivian Dsena was seen consoling her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, who were seen together in Colors TV’s show ‘Sirf Tum’ are currently locked together in the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the episode of the show tonight, Eisha Singh was seen getting into a verbal spat with Chahat Pandey after the actress refused to move aside even when Eisha asked her to. While both the actresses were seen getting into a war of words, Eisha’s friend Avinash also asked her to ‘calm down’ when she told him to not argue with Arfeen Khan unnecessarily.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In...
article-image

The actress was then seen speaking to Vivian Dsena about the same in the garden area. Eisha, poured her heart out and was seen telling Vivian that she is not responsible for Avinash’s actions on the show. The actress stated that Avinash is a friend and not her son and that she has time and again asked him to change his attitude, but he just does not seem to listen. She further spoke about her spat with Chahat, post which, Vivian asked her to ignore the actress. Still speaking about the same, Eisha broke down in tears on how Chahat mocked her when Avinash refused to listen to her.

While Rajat Dalal and Nyrra Banerji rushed to speak to the actress, Vivian headed straight to the kitchen area to fetch a glass of water for the actress. He gave her water and was then seen consoling her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Alice Kaushik Find Chahat Pandey’s Tears FAKE, Former...
article-image

For the uninformed, Eisha and Vivian have essayed the titular characters in Colors TV’s ‘Sirf Tum’ and were also seen promoting the show on one of the weekend ka vaars with host Salman Khan.

FPJ Shorts
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
Mumbai: Global Vipassana Pagoda In Gorai Unveils Experiential Centre Showcasing 2,500-Year-Old History Of Vipassana Meditation
Mumbai: Global Vipassana Pagoda In Gorai Unveils Experiential Centre Showcasing 2,500-Year-Old History Of Vipassana Meditation
Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed
Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum...

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum...

‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her...

‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her...

1000 Babies OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Neena Gupta, Rahman's Series

1000 Babies OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Neena Gupta, Rahman's Series

Raveena Tandon Says Mob Attacked Richa Chadha In Mumbai A Day After Assaulting Her: 'She Had To Pay...

Raveena Tandon Says Mob Attacked Richa Chadha In Mumbai A Day After Assaulting Her: 'She Had To Pay...

Do Patti OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon's Film Online

Do Patti OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon's Film Online