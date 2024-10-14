 Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In Front Of Karanveer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In Front Of Karanveer

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In Front Of Karanveer

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Avinash Mishra was seen losing his calm on Shilpa Shirodkar once again. However, his friend Eisha called him out for the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

Eisha Singh, who has been emerging as standout contestant in this season of Bigg Boss for her friendship with Avinash and Alice and also for her stands, took a bold step by giving her friend Avinash a reality check after his fallout with co contestant Shilpa Shirodkar.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh & Alice Kaushik Find Chahat Pandey’s Tears FAKE, Former...
article-image

For the unversed, The altercation between Avinash and Shilpa took place when Avinash taunted Shilpa of pretending to be nice when she was alloting duties to the other contestants. She asked him to not get so hyper and be mindful of his words and decibal. Avinash‘s tone went ahead to be loud when he was speaking to the actress.

Both Eisha and Alice urged him to reflect on how his behavior affects those around him. Avinash too agreed to control his anger and change his behaviour next time onwards.

Eisha also defended her friend Avinash in a conversation with Karan Veer Mehra with him on the shack in the lawn area when he attempted to career shame Avinash by saying "Show Mein Se Nikaala Hua". The actress told Karanveer that it did not look good on Karan’s part to say so. She was also seen stating that what Avinash says the right thing but his way of speaking is not right. To which Karanveer also said that his points might be right but the way he presents it, is very wrong!

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Don’t Teach Daddy How To Make Babies,’ Says Karanveer Mehra To Avinash Mishra...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Don’t Teach Daddy How To Make Babies,’ Says Karanveer Mehra To Avinash Mishra...

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In...

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Calls Out Avinash Mishra For Speaking Rudely To Shilpa, Supports Him In...

After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn...

After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn...

Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)

Suhana Khan Begins Week With Intense Gym Session, Nails Deadlifts & Pull-Ups (VIDEO)