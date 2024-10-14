Bigg Boss 18: 30 Year Old Tripti Dimri Says She Has ‘Grown Up’ Watching 36 Year Old Vivian Dsena’s Shows

Tripti Dimri, who is now all set to entertain the viewers with her film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video’ opposite Rajkumar Rao was seen promoting the film on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 today.

Both Rajkumar and Tripti were asked by host Salman Khan about their favourite contestants on the show this year. While Rajkumar Rao names Gunratna Sadavarte his favourite contestant and stated that he really likes his infectious laugh, Tripti Dimri mentioned that she is really liking Vivian Dsena. The actress then went ahead to state that she has ‘grown up’ watching Vivian’s shows. Listening to the same, Salman remarked that Vivian is a very well known star on Indian television.

However, what left us a little confused is that the actress might have not realised that the age gap between her and Vivian Dsena is merely 6 years. In that case, ‘growing up watching his shows’ absolutely did not make any sense. Now, if the actress was asked to say so by the creative department of the show or if she said it on her own because she had to say something, is something that only Tripti knows. However, whatever is the case, it speaks volume about poor research and the ignorance of the actress.

Talking about Vivian Dsena, the actor, who rose to fame with his stint in Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani then went ahead to be a part of various other popular shows like ‘Madhubala,’ ‘Shakti,’ ‘Sirf Tum’ and many more. The actor is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and is being widely spoken about for his no nonsense attitude in the show.