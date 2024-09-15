Tripti Dimri Oozes Old Bollywood Charm In A Vintage-Inspired Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 15, 2024

Bollywood sensation Tripti Dimri has been shelling out major fashion goals during her promotions for the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video release

All images from Tripti Dimri's Instagram

The actress has been donning an array of stunning silhouettes, each showcasing her different sides of fashion 

This time, Tripti took a nostalgic turn by wearing a vintage-inspired exquisite saree from the brand Ekaya Banaras

The retro floral modern teal saree featured timeless digital prints with vibrant and retro flower patterns

This modern drape is the interpretation of the late 50s and early 60s classic fashion statements, which retails for Rs 20,975

And, of course, to add up the retro charm, the Animal star accessorised her look with statement pearl studs from Ishhaara, Dior vintage 70's sunglasses and a stack of red bangles

The old Bollywood glam wouldn't be complete without the half-up and half-down puffy hairdo and the dramatic winged linear 

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Luxurious Wardrobe From Her South Of France Getaway, Know The Whopping...
Find out More