Tripti Dimri Oozes Old Bollywood Charm In A Vintage-Inspired Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 15, 2024
Bollywood sensation Tripti Dimri has been shelling out major fashion goals during her promotions for the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video release
All images from Tripti Dimri's Instagram
The actress has been donning an array of stunning silhouettes, each showcasing her different sides of fashion
This time, Tripti took a nostalgic turn by wearing a vintage-inspired exquisite saree from the brand Ekaya Banaras
The retro floral modern teal saree featured timeless digital prints with vibrant and retro flower patterns
This modern drape is the interpretation of the late 50s and early 60s classic fashion statements, which retails for Rs 20,975
And, of course, to add up the retro charm, the Animal star accessorised her look with statement pearl studs from Ishhaara, Dior vintage 70's sunglasses and a stack of red bangles
The old Bollywood glam wouldn't be complete without the half-up and half-down puffy hairdo and the dramatic winged linear
