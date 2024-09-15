 Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Luxurious Wardrobe From Her South Of France Getaway, Know The Whopping Price
From statement bikinis to designer attires, Priyanka is donning exquisite ensembles with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie during her vacation in the South of France.  

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a blissful vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie, in the picturesque South of France. The actress shared a series of stunning pictures from her trip on Instagram. While fans are loving the adorable family moments, we cannot ignore the exquisite ensembles PeeCee is wearing at her gateway.

From statement bikinis to designer couture, Priyanka's French wardrobe has been nothing short of show-stopping; let's check them out together: 

Priyanka started her vacation fashion with a bold bikini look, donning a chic strapless swimsuit with a printed pattern. She styled the bikini with white sunglasses, which exuded picture-perfect beach charm. Her second look from the posts featured a high-fashion Fendi moment. Here Priyanka opted for crop-fit pequin silk cord-sets from Fendi, styled with black sunnies and a chic Louis Vuitton hat.

Fendi cord-sets

Fendi cord-sets | Priyanka Instagram

For the third outfit, Priyanka embraced the beach vibes again, this time in a vibrant Salinas Bikini Top and Salinas Side-Tie Bikini Bottoms from the brand Perfect Moment Sports. The breathtaking set retails at a whopping Rs 14,000.

In another picture, we can also see the actress enjoying herself with her daughter Malti, wearing a seashell-printed top for a casual yet comfortable look.  

Crochet dress

Crochet dress | Priyanka Instagram

But no trip to France is complete without a standout statement piece, and Priyanka delivered just that with her ultra-luxurious crochet petals bustier midi dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym. This beige attire boasted of intricate detailing and figure-hugging silhouettes. And, yes this showstopper comes with a hefty price tag, retailing for a staggering ₹2.52 lakh.

From laid-back beach styles to luxurious pieces, Priyanka oozed the ultimate vacay glam in her French-core attires, offering plenty of inspiration for your next getaway.

