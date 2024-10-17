 Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey Confronts Vivian Dsena & Apologises To Him, Latter Says, 'New Account Shuru..' (Video)
Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey Confronts Vivian Dsena & Apologises To Him, Latter Says, 'New Account Shuru..' (Video)

Chahat Pandey, a contestant of Bigg Boss 18 has decided to bury the hatchet and start afresh as she apologises to Vivian Dsena, her co contestant. Both Chahat and Vivian had been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Two weeks into the controversial world of Bigg Boss 18 and the viewers of the show have already witnessed an intense rivalry. We are talking about Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey's ongoing spat in the show. While the actor has time and again expressed his dislike for Chahat, Chahat too has left no stones unturned to give it back to Vivian.

article-image

However, post the 'washroom spat' that happened over the last few episodes of the show, looks like Chahat wants to call truce. The actress was seen going up to Vivian Dsena when he was sitting in the garden area. She went ahead to confront Vivian and asked him what has she done that has hurt Vivian. Vivian then asks her to speak up and states it is Chahat who came up to him to sort things out so she should be the one to speak first. Chahat then goes ahead to apologise to Vivian if any of her actions have hurt him and states that she is only apologising for her actions that have hurt Vivian, however, she still feels that he was insensitive to not her use the washroom. Vivian in return accepts Chahat's apology and says, ''Tum ne maafi maang li, apology accepted. Ab se new account shuru. Ab jo bhi hoga naye actions par based hoga.'' Chahat too agreed to Vivian and decides to start their bond afresh. A user called Snuggle Kitty shared a video of Vivian and Chahat's conversation on her X handle.

article-image

For the uninformed, Vivian and Chahat got into a spat after the actor felt that Chahat was being unreasonable by not sleeping in the bedroom because of the co contestants snoring and still not vacating the bed entirely. Vivian also went ahead to call the actress fake on various instances.

