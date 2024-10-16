Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To Him Narrating Their Love Story To Shilpa Shirodkar: 'Little Did We Know..'

Vivian Dsena is currently emerging as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actor, who got married to Nouran Aly, an Egypt based journalist two years ago was recently seen recalling his love story with her in a conversation with co contestant Shilpa Shirodkar.

When Shilpa asked Vivian how did he meet his now wife Nouran, the actor recalled the same and revealed that Nouran had reached out to him for an interview. Vivian also revealed that he made her wait for 4 months for the interview and that he did not know he will have to pay for the same even today. Sharing this clip on her Instagram stories, Nouran had a very cute reaction to the same.

The journalist shared the said video on her Instagram stories and stated that both Vivian and her did not know that they would mean the world to each other some day. Nouran wrote, ''Little did we know that we are going to mean the world to each other.''

PM

For the uninformed, Vivian got married to Nouran Aly in the yearb 2022 and also later converted to Islam. The actor was earlier married to Vahbiz Dorabjee, his costar from Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani. However, the couple called it quits after a few years of their marriage. Vahbiz and Vivian legally separated in the year 2021.