 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Rajat Dalal At Logger Heads After Latter Challenges Him To Switch The Gas On, Former Says, ‘Rok Ke Dikha Do’
Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal, who appeared to be good friends until now in the Bigg Boss house, will be seen getting into a spat in the upcoming episode of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:27 AM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal have shared a cordial bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house until now. However, looks like, their blooming brotherhood has come to a halt.

article-image

In the upcoming promo of the show Vivian Dsena, agitated by the ongoing ration issues is seen yelling at the top of his voice as he says that if he wants to eat or cook, he can eat everything and anything and no one can stop him. This did not go well with Rajat Dalal who then confronted Vivian on the same and went ahead to state that if Vivian had the guts to switch on the gas, he can try. Vivian too did not stay quiet and said, “Theeke rok ke dikha do. Ek time ka bhi rok ke dikhana chal,” as he walked off.

Rajat was earlier too seen losing his calm on the actor when the Sirf Tum fame confronted him for allowing Chahat Pandey to use the washroom, responsibility of which was given to Rajat by Vivian.

article-image

In the previous fallout, Rajat was seen telling Vivian that he will break his finger if Vivian points his finger to him again. However, the Madhubala fame confronted Rajat and calmed him down, which later resulted into the duo hugging each other and sorting their differences out.

