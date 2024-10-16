 Bigg Boss 18’s Vivian Dsena Opens Up On Divorce With Ex Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee, Says, ‘She Stayed With Me Until..’
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena Opens Up On Divorce With Ex Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee, Says, 'She Stayed With Me Until..'

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen quizzing Vivian Dsena about his divorce from ex wife Vahbiz Dorabjee. The actor opened up on the same and revealed going through a transition later.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Vivian Dsena is emerging as one of the most loved and popular contestants on Bigg Boss 18. The actor, known for his stint in shows like ‘Madhubala,’ ‘Shakti,’ ‘Sirf Tum’ and more was once married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. However, the couple called it quits after 7 years of being married.

'Shrutika Arjun Is Such A...': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Reacts To His...
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen quizzing Vivian Dsena about his now wife Nouran Aly. The actress asked Vivian how did he meet Nouran. Recalling the same, Vivian revealed that his wife Nouran had contacted him for an interview and he made her wait for 4 months. He said, “Uska badla wo Aaj Tak leti hai.”

Further, when Shilpa quizzed him about his divorce, Vivian revealed that he was completely divorced when he met Nouran. Shilpa further quizzed him about how long was he married to Vahbiz and the actor said, “Main nahi ginta. She was married to me as long as she could tolerate me and get to know who I am.” The actor further said, “Galat tab Tak hota hai jabtak sahi nahi hota.” Vivian also revealed undergoing a transition in his behaviour and said, “My attitude change is a transition. This has not happened overnight. But ek baat toh maan ni padegi, ladki solid hai. I think I am worthy that she is in my life.”

For the uninformed, Vivian got married to Vahbiz in the year 2013. However, they parted ways completely in 2021. The actor then tied the knot with Nouran Aly, a journalist in the year 2022.

