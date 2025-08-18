Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Daler Mehndi

By: Sunanda Singh | August 18, 2025
Daler Mehndi is often called the “Bhangra King” of India for popularising Punjabi pop music worldwide in the 1990s
His debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra (1995) sold over 20 million copies, making it one of the biggest non-film music successes in India
Daler has collaborated with A. R. Rahman on multiple occasions, including the track Rang De Basanti (2006), which became an anthem
The singer is celebrating his 58th birthday on Monday. August 18, 2025
Daler is a follower of spiritual practices and meditation, and he often attributes his voice’s power to discipline and devotion
Daler Mehndi has performed for international dignitaries, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, showcasing Indian music globall
Beyond music, Daler has been involved in tree plantation drives and environmental causes, quietly contributing to social welfare
