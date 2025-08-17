Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About S Shankar

By: Sachin T | August 17, 2025
Shankar is regarded as one of the most expensive filmmakers in India, famous for directing lavish, visually grand, and technically advanced movie
He has turned 62 on Sunday, August 17, 2025
Shankar is famous for his visually stunning and creatively choreographed song sequences, often shot in exotic foreign locations with unique sets
Before becoming a big name in direction, Shankar worked as a screenwriter and assistant director under veteran filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar (Vijay’s father)
His debut film Gentleman faced rejections from multiple producers because of its unique vigilante theme, but later it became a trendsetter in Tamil cinema
Shankar was among the first Indian directors to use extensive CGI and animatronics with Enthiran (2010), setting new benchmarks for Indian VFX
His film Jeans (1998) features the famous song “Columbus Columbus”, which is one of the longest picturized songs in Indian cinema, shot across multiple international locations
