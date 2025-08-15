Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Mahesh Manjrekar

By: Sunanda Singh | August 15, 2025

Mahesh Manjrekar is not just an actor but also a successful filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer, who lent his voice for Kattappa’s character in the Marathi version of Baahubali

Before Vaastav became a blockbuster, Mahesh was on the verge of quitting the industry due to repeated struggles. He will turn 67 on Saturday, August 16, 2025

In 2000, Mahesh was diagnosed with bladder cancer, a condition he initially kept private from the public

Even while undergoing treatment, he continued working on projects, sometimes hiding his pain from colleagues and after recovery, he has often spoken in interviews about the importance of regular health check-ups, encouraging others not to ignore symptoms

Many of his films, especially Vaastav and City of Gold, are based on real incidents and people he encountered in Mumbai

Mahesh has played diverse roles, from intense villains to lighthearted comic characters, in films like Kaante, Musafir, Wanted, and Dabangg

Apart from cinema, Mahesh has also been active in politics, having contested elections in Maharashtra

Despite contesting elections, Mahesh has said politics was never meant to be a full-time career for him; his focus remains filmmaking and acting

Mahesh appeared in the Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire (2008) in a brief but impactful role

