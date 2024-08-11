Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress To Watch Online On Her Birthday

By: Sunanda Singh | August 11, 2024
Sara Ali Khan is a popular actress who appears in Hindi Films. On the occasion of her 29th birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT platforms
Kedarnath film is based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. In the film, Sara Ali Khan portrays the role of Mukku's, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Mandakini. It is available on ZEE5.
Love Aaj Kal is a romantic film which was released in 2020. The film is inspired by Imtiaz Ali's film of the same name and also stars her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. It is available to watch on Jio Cinema
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical film which is based on the life of freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, which was released in 2023 and received a positive response from critics. It is available on Jio Cinema
Atrangi Re is a romantic film in which the actress plays the role of Rinku Sooryavanshi, who gets forcefully married to Dr. Vishu, however, things turn a turn when her Sajjad shows up. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Simmba is an action film which is directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. The film was a remake of Telugu film, Temper. It is available on ZEE5.
Murder Mubarak is a suspense thriller film which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. It is available on Netflix
