'Mere Upar Sharab Pheki, Bahut Maara..': Bigg Boss 18's Hema Sharma Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations About Ex Husband Gaurav Saxena

Hema Sharma, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house came out to the accusations of demanding a 2.5 Crore BHK and keeping their son away by ex husband Gaurav Saxena. During the media interactions, the Dabbang 3 fame had decided to address the accusations in a detailed manner and had decided to reveal everything she went through with ex husband Gaurav.

In a conversation with Telly Masala, Hema makes shocking revealtions about ex husband Gaurav and reveals being thrashed by him. The Bigg Boss 18 fame also reveals how Gaurav would treat her older son Yash and that he also went ahead to throw him out of the house. Hema says, ''Jab main pregnant thi tab main Aligarh mein 7 mahine reh ke aayi hoon aur waha par mera bahut hi bad experience raha hai. Kaunsi date pe mara gaya wo bhi maine apni diary mein likha hua hai. Mujhe nahi pata tha ke ye jo 'Hema ki kahani' mera Youtube hai, ye main aise bataungi. But mujhe ye pata tha ke Hema teri life itni normal nahi hai, kahan tere muh pe sharab pheki gayi hai, kahan tere muh pe thuka hua hai, sheher date sab likha hua hai.''

Further speaking about what exactly conspired, the Dabbang 3 actress says, ''Aligarh mein mera bahut hi bad experience raha hai. Mujhe aur mere bade bete ko dhakke maar maar ke ghar se bahar nikaal ne ki baat ki gayi thi sab ke samne. Mere bade bete ko bahut torture kiya gaya hai. Hum dono ko itna torture kiya gaya ke main depression mein chali gayi thi. Mahina chaiye? September 2022 ki baat hai. Maine khud phir google se doctor ka pataa nikala aur main doctor ke paas gayi. Maine unse kaha ke apne aapko maar na chahti hoon kyu ke maine apne bachhe ki zindagi kharab ki. Aap agar mere samne mere bete ko 'gandi naali ka keeda,' 'ganda khoon,' 'h***a, bhikhari ki aulaad, jab ye sab bola jaraha tha toh mujhe aisa lag raha tha ke choose Hema tu ne kiya lekin sazaa is 12 saal ke bachhe ko mil rahi hai.''

The Bigg Boss 18 fame reveals that her husband Gaurav asked her to do something to take care of her expenses which is when, she started her Youtube channel. Hema reveals telling Gaurav that she might use controversial thumbnails because those work on Youtube but there will not be anything of that sort in the video. She says, ''Inhone mujhe Aligarh mein bahut torture diya. Inke rishtedaro ke saamne mujhe maara, mera jo sasural hai waha pe maara. Aur unlogo ne ek baar bhi ye nahi bola ke tune jab shadi ki hai toh tu maarta kyun hai? Maarne ka adhikaar kisne diya hai? Isko laga isne shadi kar li toh meri zindagi par ehsan kar diya? Kyun? Main sadak pe bethi thi? Bheekh maang rahi thi kya main? Bola shadi ki hai maine tere se ehsan maan. Gh**a ehsan maanu. Maine tere par ehsan kiya. Tera toh pehli shaadi se bachha bhi nahi horaha tha. Bachha bhi mujhse hua. Teri biwi kyun chhod ke gayi thi tujhe? Teri biwi ka naam batau main? Ab main tere ko challenge karti hoon with proof.''

For the uninformed, Hema's ex husband Gaurav had claimed that the actress does not allow him to meet their younger son and that she demands a luxurious 2 BHK worth 2.50 crore in return. He had also accused of paying 3 Lakh rupees for Hema's entry in Bigg Boss.