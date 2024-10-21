 ‘Pehle Se Hi Setting Hogi..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma On Vivian Dsena Being Called BB Ka ‘Laadla’ (Exclusive)
Hema Sharma, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about Vivian Dsena being declared as the ‘laadla’ of Bigg Boss. The actress revealed how does it affect her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Hema Sharma, who goes by the name Viral Bhabhi on social media has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actress, who became the second contestant to be evicted from the show got in an exclusive chat with us post her eviction and spoke her heart out on Co contestant Vivian Dsena being declared as ‘Bigg Boss ka laadla.’

When we asked her about the same, the Dabbang 3 actress said, “Shayad laadla Isliye Kaha Gaya hai Kyu ke wo itne salo se kaam kar rahe hai. Toh jab ek artist aur ek channel ka itna acha bond hota hai toh hoga, channel ne bola hoga ke bhai ye humara laadla hai. Thode se humare jaise jo new comers hai, jo jaise taise struggle kar ke yaha tak aaye hai, unko thoda Sa Na insecurity ya Aisa lagta hai ke yaar iski na pehle se hi setting hai, hum kis khet ki mooli hai. Toh unka bhi wo kehna unke jagah par sahi hai aur humara bhi sahi hai, Isliye dekho hum yaha bethe hai.”

For the uninformed, Vivian Dsena was declared as a ‘laadla’ by Bigg Boss in one of the episodes of the show. The actor, known for his stint in shows like Madhubala, Shakti and Sirf Tum on the channel is going ahead to be one of the most loved contestants on the show.

