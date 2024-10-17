 Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Suffers Panic Attack On National Television Post Avinash Mishra’s Eviction, Vivian Dsena Calls It Oppression
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Suffers Panic Attack On National Television Post Avinash Mishra’s Eviction, Vivian Dsena Calls It Oppression

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Suffers Panic Attack On National Television Post Avinash Mishra’s Eviction, Vivian Dsena Calls It Oppression

Alice Kaushik, a close friend of Avinash Mishra in the Bigg Boss 18 house, was seen suffering a panic attack after the actor’s eviction from the show was annnounced.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
anchal2598704

The viewers of Bigg Boss 18 saw a dramatic twist of events after Avinash Mishra’s alleged eviction from the show. Bigg Boss had given the contestants two options to get the ration they want. One was to evict a contestant and if not that, then send two contestants to jail. While the contestants had agreed on the second part, a tiff between Avinash and Chum resulted into the housemates collectively deciding to evict Avinash from the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Asks Shrutika Arjun To Not Touch Him While Speaking, Says, ‘Main...
article-image

As soon as the eviction was announced, Avinash’s bestfriends in the show; Eisha and Alice were seen breaking down in tears. While Eisha decided to go out of the Bigg Boss house with Avinash, Alice was seen having a panic attack in the middle of her emotional break down. Shilpa Shirodkar rushed to put sugar in her mouth and the actress was then instantly called in the medical room. On the other hand, Vivian Dsena also objected to Avinash’s eviction from the show and stated that he has been opressed.

Avinash was later evicted from the show, however, he was eventually called back in the house and put in the jail. The actor has now been given control over ration in the show which has also led to a lot of arguements and verbal spats between the contestants of the Bigg Boss house.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Hints Jayant Patil To Be MVA's CM Face
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar Hints Jayant Patil To Be MVA's CM Face
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay
UGC NET 2024 Results: Over 63,000 Candidates Qualify For Assistant Professor Post; NTA Declares Results After Months Of Delay
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Finalises Candidates For Nearly 110 Seats, Aims To Maintain Influence Amid Alliance Dynamics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Finalises Candidates For Nearly 110 Seats, Aims To Maintain Influence Amid Alliance Dynamics
Maharashtra: Congress Nominates Ravindra Chavan For Nanded Parliamentary By-Election Following Father's Death
Maharashtra: Congress Nominates Ravindra Chavan For Nanded Parliamentary By-Election Following Father's Death
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev Betting App Case: Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned By ED In Guwahati Over Alleged Role In IPL...

Mahadev Betting App Case: Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned By ED In Guwahati Over Alleged Role In IPL...

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Breaks Down In Tears On Avinash Mishra’s Comments, Sara Slaps Herself

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Breaks Down In Tears On Avinash Mishra’s Comments, Sara Slaps Herself

Snakes & Ladders Review: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Verrapan And Kamala Alchemis’ Directorial...

Snakes & Ladders Review: Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Verrapan And Kamala Alchemis’ Directorial...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Suffers Panic Attack On National Television Post Avinash Mishra’s...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Suffers Panic Attack On National Television Post Avinash Mishra’s...

Kadaisi Ulaga Por OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Kadaisi Ulaga Por OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch