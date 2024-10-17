Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Suffers Panic Attack On National Television Post Avinash Mishra’s Eviction, Vivian Dsena Calls It Oppression

anchal2598704

The viewers of Bigg Boss 18 saw a dramatic twist of events after Avinash Mishra’s alleged eviction from the show. Bigg Boss had given the contestants two options to get the ration they want. One was to evict a contestant and if not that, then send two contestants to jail. While the contestants had agreed on the second part, a tiff between Avinash and Chum resulted into the housemates collectively deciding to evict Avinash from the show.

As soon as the eviction was announced, Avinash’s bestfriends in the show; Eisha and Alice were seen breaking down in tears. While Eisha decided to go out of the Bigg Boss house with Avinash, Alice was seen having a panic attack in the middle of her emotional break down. Shilpa Shirodkar rushed to put sugar in her mouth and the actress was then instantly called in the medical room. On the other hand, Vivian Dsena also objected to Avinash’s eviction from the show and stated that he has been opressed.

Avinash was later evicted from the show, however, he was eventually called back in the house and put in the jail. The actor has now been given control over ration in the show which has also led to a lot of arguements and verbal spats between the contestants of the Bigg Boss house.