 Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Evicted From Show
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Evicted From Show

Hema Sharma, who goes by the name ‘Viral Bhabhi’ on Instagram has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
article-image

Hema Sharma, who goes by the name Viral Bhabhi on Instagram entered the Bigg Boss 18 house along with other contestants on the show.

article-image

The actress, who was nominated with 9 other contestants this week has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Hema’s elimination was not announced by host Salman Khan, but by Bigg Boss himself. As soon as her elimination was announced, her Co contestants seemed upset and went ahead to hug her. While Sara called Hema her dance partner, Hema, was seen advising Avinash to ‘control himself’ more. This happend because right before her eviction, Avinash was seen getting into nasty verbal spat with fellow contestant Karanveer Mehra after the actor called himself Avinash’s ‘papa.’

For the uninformed, Hema, who goes by the name Viral Bhabhi, is a mother of two sons. The actress made headlines after she accused Salman Khan’s team of ‘manhandling her’ and throwing her out of the sets of Dabbang 3 like a ‘dog.’ Hema also opened up on working on the film in front of Salman Khan during the grand premiere of the show. The actor too was taken by surprise when Hema revealed this to him.

article-image

While the actress’s stint in the show was a short one, it began with her being jailed for an entire week after Chahat Pandey convinced her to do so on the premiere episode of the show. However, Hema broke down twice and also revolted against her stay in the jail later on. The actress was locked inside the jail with Tajinder Bagga.

