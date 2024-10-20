'Was Thrown Out Like Dog': When Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Hema Sharma Accused Salman Khan's Guards Of Manhandling Her On Dabangg 3 Sets

Actress Hema Sharma, who is currently a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 18, had once revealed how she was humiliated and thrown out of the sets of the superstar's film, Dabangg 3, all because she wanted one picture with him.

For those unversed, Hema was a part of Dabangg 3, and in 2023, she had revealed that she was manhandled by Salman's team during the shoot of the film in 2019. She had said that she got on board Dabangg 3 because she was a fan of Salman and that she was even supposed to shoot a scene with him, but had to shoot it alone later. "I was very disappointed and after the shoot got over for me, I just wanted to meet Salman sir," she had said.

However, when she did try to approach the actor on the sets of the film, her pleas were straightaway rejected. "I can't tell you how badly I was treated and humiliated. I was thrown out like a dog all because I wanted to click one picture with him," she had claimed.

Hema had also said that Salman was in the vicinity when the incident happened and he could have intervened to save her from the humiliation. "I couldn't sleep for 10 days after that. All I wanted was to meet Salman sir and to click a picture with him," she had said.

At present, Hema is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 18, and she was recently seen losing her cool and throwing a fit after the control of the house ration was given to Avinash Mishra.

She hurled abuses at Avinash, and also claimed that he asked her to dance and only then he would give her milk to make tea for herself, but when Avinash denied the allegation, she too took a U-turn from her claims.