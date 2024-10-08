Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'

It is day 2 in the Bigg Boss 18 house and the contestants are already on a roll. While some contestants are taking their time to adjust and know each other, a few others already know who they like and who they dislike. Well, Hema Sharma, who chose to stay in the jail for the sake of Chahat Pandey on the first day of the show itself is now having a hard time adjusting in the jail.

In the episode of the show tonight, Hema, who had already requested Bigg Boss to let her out a couple of times showed the picture of her sons to Bigg Boss and told him tha this is the only family she has. The actress further tells Bigg Boss that she has left her family and did not have a very good time when she entered the show. Which is why she is not in the right space mentally. The actress then breaks down in tears and requests Bigg Boss to let her out, stating that if she talks to her co contestants, she might feel a little better and may be helped to deal with her mental strain.

For the uninformed, Hema, who is popularly known as the Viral Bhabhi on Instagram made headlines after she claimed that Salman Khan's staff manhandled her on the sets of Dabbang 3 when she wanted to take a selfie with the superstar.

Along with Hema, Tajinder Bagga too has been jailed in the Bigg Boss house.