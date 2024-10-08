 Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season

Salman Khan who has been associated with Bigg Boss for almost 15 years now, reportedly is charging 60 Crore per month to host the 18th season of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan who is currently hosting the 18th season of Bigg Boss on Colors TV has now become synonymous to the title of the show for the ardent fans of Bigg Boss. While Salman has emerged as the most loved host of the show until now, a report surrounding the amount the actor charges for the show has been doing rounds on the internet.

Read Also
Arbaaz Khan Gives EPIC Reply To Fan Who Asked If She Can Marry Salman Khan
article-image

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the superstar charges approximately 60 crores per month for hosting Bigg Boss. The actor has apparently hiked his fees as compared to the previous season. The actor's fees are a combination of the per episode fees and a lump sum amount of the contract states the portal.

If the show runs for 15 weeks, then the actor may withdraw a whopping amount of 250 Crore by the end of the season. Well, for the uninformed, Salman Khan has been hosting the show since 2010, which was the fourth season of the show. While the actor is sometimes seen giving tough lessons to the contestants, the other times, he is often seen schooling them subtly.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Host Salman Khan Interacts With AI Versions Of His Past & Future Self As He...
article-image

This season, popular faces like Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Nyrra M Banerji, Eisha Singh, Shehzada Dhami and many more have participated in the show. The show premiered on the 6th of October, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch...

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch...

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By...

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...

'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...

'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'