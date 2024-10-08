Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan who is currently hosting the 18th season of Bigg Boss on Colors TV has now become synonymous to the title of the show for the ardent fans of Bigg Boss. While Salman has emerged as the most loved host of the show until now, a report surrounding the amount the actor charges for the show has been doing rounds on the internet.

Read Also Arbaaz Khan Gives EPIC Reply To Fan Who Asked If She Can Marry Salman Khan

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the superstar charges approximately 60 crores per month for hosting Bigg Boss. The actor has apparently hiked his fees as compared to the previous season. The actor's fees are a combination of the per episode fees and a lump sum amount of the contract states the portal.

If the show runs for 15 weeks, then the actor may withdraw a whopping amount of 250 Crore by the end of the season. Well, for the uninformed, Salman Khan has been hosting the show since 2010, which was the fourth season of the show. While the actor is sometimes seen giving tough lessons to the contestants, the other times, he is often seen schooling them subtly.

This season, popular faces like Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Nyrra M Banerji, Eisha Singh, Shehzada Dhami and many more have participated in the show. The show premiered on the 6th of October, 2024.