Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Host Salman Khan Interacts With AI Versions Of His Past & Future Self As He Reveals Show's Theme (VIDEO)

Within no time, television's most controversial and the most favourite reality show, Bigg Boss 18 is set for its grand premiere. While the show has been in the news for its lineup of contestants this year, the promos starring Salman Khan too have been making quite a buzz.

A new promo of the show starring host Salman Khan has been released by the channel. This promo also speaks about the theme of the show this year, aka, 'Past, present and future.' In this promo, Salman comes face to face with his past and future self, which is generated using the AI technology. Salman's past self is seen asking him where is he right now. The AI generated version of the actor asks, ''Kya Salman, abhi kidhar hai?'' The actor then replies, ''Confession room mein.'' The AI video then asks, ''Confession room mein kyu, abhi kya lafda kiya tu ne?'' Salman then says, ''Na maine kuch kiya hai na tu ne kuch kiya tha. I dint know that I am going to get so irritated seeing my past.''

The future version of the actor who can be seen with grey hair and a grey beard tells Salman that he is shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 38. Salman replies by asking, ''Bigg Boss 38 ka? Bigg Boss abhi bhi hai?'' The AI version of Salman's future then tells him, ''Jaldi jaana hai aaj, aaj uska birthday hai.'' Salman then in a state of surprise and shock asks, ''Kiska birthday hai?'' The promo then comes to an end with Salman saying, ''Nahi, Nahi, Nahi!!!''

Well, for the uninformed, this year, the theme of Bigg Boss will revolve around the 'Past, present and future' of the contestants. Reports also state that the makers may actively use the AI technology this year, as a result of which, virtual influencers like AI Naina may also be seen being a part of the show in some or the other ways.

Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on the 6th of October, 2024, 9 PM on Colors TV.