Inside Bigg Boss 18's Cave-Themed House: From Secret Corners To Rustic Spaces

By: Ria Sharma | October 05, 2024
The makers of Bigg Boss 18 finally gave a glimpse of the grand house ahead of the reality show's premiere on October 6
The cave-themed house is designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air on Colors and it will also stream on Jio Cinema. Ahead of the grand premiere, take a look at the stunning house visuals:
The garden area of Bigg Boss 18 house is a fusion of ancient Indian heritage and natural elements. It has a huge Trojan horse standing guard and its belly is hollowed out to reveal a small lounging area
The garden area has a tree with bird nests and coconut coir furnishings
Inspired by a prehistoric version of the Benares ghat, the other half of the garden area features a striking contrast with rugged stone jharokhas and an imposing relief sculpture of a tribal woman gazing over the pool
The living room breaks from traditional design with hidden nooks—ideal for whispering secrets. At the center, a stone sculpture of a face, its cracks adorned with gold leaf, stands next to a cozy seating area
The walls of the house resonate with the ancient splendor of the Ajanta and Ellora caves, adorned with hand-painted animals that add an extra layer of myth and mystery
The bedroom is segmented into distinct nooks, each featuring its own unique bed, as if representing different eras in time
Entering the bedroom will feel like stepping into the mouth of a cave, complete with stone-carved niches, ancient paintings, and faux windows showcasing scenic views
The seating area, visible from the garden, is where the Weekend Ka Vaar will take place. It is illuminated by golden bell-shaped lamps
