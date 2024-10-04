Katrina Kaif Wears ₹4.84 Lakh Saree, Malaika Arora & Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Navratri In Traditional Wear In Kochi

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 04, 2024
As Navratri 2024 kicks off, several celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Rashmika Mandanna, among others, attended a puja ceremony organised by Kalyan Jewellers in Kochi today, October 4
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Devara: Part 1, arrived in a blue kurta and white dhoti pants
Malaika Arora looked stunning in a white lehenga draped like a saree and kept her hair in a sleek bun
Katrina Kaif stunned in a Tarun Tahiliani signature hand embroidered kashida paisley saree which is worth Rs. 4,84,900
Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, wore a basic kurta
Shilpa Shetty stunned in a Raji Ramniq powder blue pearl sprinkle tissue saree which is priced at Rs 46,800
Bobby Deol looked bright as ever in a red kurta
Naga Chaitanya, who recently got engaged in Sobhita Dhulipala, looked dapper in white
Wamiqa Gabbi wore a beautiful embroidered saree for the puja ceremony