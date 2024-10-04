Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Velvet Suit At Bigg Boss 18 Launch, Rocks Kick's Iconic Beard Look

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 04, 2024

Salman Khan is all set to return as a host for the reality show Bigg Boss 18 and will be launched on October 6, 2024

At the launch of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan looked dapper as ever as he wore a blue velvet suit, with black shirt and trousers

Taking about Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan said, "When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host"

Bigg Boss 18 will feature the theme Time Ka Tandav (the havoc of time) and will be available for streaming at 9 pm on Colors TV

Bigg Boss 17 was won by comedian, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up

As of now, Nia Sharma Shilpa Shirodkar and Shehzada Dhami are confirmed contestant sof Bigg Boss Season 18.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Kick 2 and Sikander

