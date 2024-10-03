Shehnaaz Gill Wears Off-Shoulder Red Gown With Plunging Neckline In Sizzling Photoshoot

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 03, 2024
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing stunning pictures from a new photoshoot
Photo Via Instagram
Shehnaaz slipped into a stylish red gown which featured a plunging neckline.
Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz Gill captioned, "Stealing hearts wherever I go."
Shehnaaz Gill's gown is from the shelves of clothing label Nicolas Jebran
The off-shoulder gown featured a fitted silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curves
Shehnaaz Gill styled the red ensemble with black gloves.
