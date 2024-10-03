Hina Khan Pens Note As She Shares Stage With Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre At Namo Bharat Event

By: Sachin T | October 03, 2024
Actress Hina Khan recently walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at an event called 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage'
The actress, who is battling cancer, put up a bright smile and greeted everyone with folded hands as she sashayed down the ramp gracefully
She wore a salmon pink suit set and put on a wig adorned with flowers and jewellery
Hina was accompanied by Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who are cancer survivors
"Seeing the icons among your peers who faced what you are going through and have aced it like absolute rockstars is not only reassuring, encouraging but also extremely powerful," she wrote
"This event came to me at a crucial moment, the way we celebrated the strengths of India and acknowledged the Indian spirit of resilience has helped me keep the fire Ignited within me to see it through," she added
Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, who will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also walked the ramp at the event
Thanks For Reading!