Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan And Other Celebs Walk The Ramp For Manish Malhotra Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 02, 2024
The ace Indian designer Manisha Malhotra hosted the Namo Bharat event in Mumbai, highlighting the country's rich textile heritage. The fashion show was nothing less than a star-studded event, with many celebrities gracing the runway in couturier's exquisite attire
All images from Varinder Chawla
Bollywood sensation Triptii Dimri exuded royalty in a pink and golden brocade lehenga paired with a matching blouse and a beautiful dupatta. The exquisitely detailed hand embroidery and beautiful patterns accentuated the look
The attire was highlighted with a statement neckpiece, diamond studs, mang tika and a stack of pink bangles. Her hairstyle featured a middle-parted low bun adorned with pink flowers
The 'Chandu Champion' fame Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper along with Triptii for the show. He graced the runway in a black bandhgala outfit boasting of an asymmetrical kurta pattern and detailed threadwork
Actress Sonali Bendre walked the show in a stunning Paithani saree, complemented with magnificent jewels
Tahira Kashyap stunned the runway in a bejewelled ensemble featuring heavy embroidery and intricate embellishments. She styled her couture with a statement ring and dangling earrings
Hina Khan, currently undergoing breast cancer treatment, sashayed the ramp in a soft pink sharara look, completed with gajra hand ornaments and jhumkas
