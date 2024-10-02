Shardiya Navratri Colours 2024: Women's Fashion Inspiration For The 9-Day Festival 

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 02, 2024
Navratri, the vibrant festival of devotion and colour, is upon us! It's the perfect occasion to bring out your extravagant fashion for the celebration. Here are the Shardiya Navratri 2024 colours for each nine days, along with some ethnic inspiration for women’s attire
Day 1: Yellow. Kickstart your festive fashion with powerful outfits like a dazzling two-piece set, embellished lehengas or minimal sarees in yellow shades to reflect positivity and joy
Day 2: Green. Exude peace and harmony by donning a green-hued drape or a minimal kurta to be comfortable yet stylish
Day 3: Grey. Stand out this season in a bejewelled traditional gown or a beautiful sharara set for the Navratri, representing calmness and composure
Day 4: Orange. Navratri is incomplete without adorning an exquisite and colourful chaniya cholis. Wear an orange chaniya choli to embrace strength and energy and make a stylish entrance on the garba floor
Day 5: White. Ooze purity and innocence in white attire on day five. From anarkali to sarees, you can let your festive couture shine with statement white looks
Day 6: Red. A red saree with gold embroidery and intricate patterns will allow you to embrace passion and purity for this year's Navratri
Day 7: Royal Blue. For a modern glam look, you can’t go wrong with an elegant six-yard saree styled with a contemporary twist
Day 8: Pink. You can always play around with your style in the vibrant shades of pink. From basic salwar suits to floral-adorned sarees, pink will elevate your fashion for the celebration
Day 9: Purple. The final day of the Navratri celebration calls for a glamorous and lavish look. Consider wearing an exquisite purple lehenga, symbolising spirituality and prosperity
