Shardiya Navratri Colours 2024: Women's Fashion Inspiration For The 9-Day Festival 

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 02, 2024

Navratri, the vibrant festival of devotion and colour, is upon us! It's the perfect occasion to bring out your extravagant fashion for the celebration. Here are the Shardiya Navratri 2024 colours for each nine days, along with some ethnic inspiration for women’s attire

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Day 1: Yellow. Kickstart your festive fashion with powerful outfits like a dazzling two-piece set, embellished lehengas or minimal sarees in yellow shades to reflect positivity and joy

Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Day 2: Green. Exude peace and harmony by donning a green-hued drape or a minimal kurta to be comfortable yet stylish

Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Day 3: Grey. Stand out this season in a bejewelled traditional gown or a beautiful sharara set for the Navratri, representing calmness and composure

Day 4: Orange. Navratri is incomplete without adorning an exquisite and colourful chaniya cholis. Wear an orange chaniya choli to embrace strength and energy and make a stylish entrance on the garba floor

Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Day 5: White. Ooze purity and innocence in white attire on day five. From anarkali to sarees, you can let your festive couture shine with statement white looks

Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Day 6: Red. A red saree with gold embroidery and intricate patterns will allow you to embrace passion and purity for this year's Navratri

Day 7: Royal Blue. For a modern glam look, you can’t go wrong with an elegant six-yard saree styled with a contemporary twist

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Day 8: Pink. You can always play around with your style in the vibrant shades of pink. From basic salwar suits to floral-adorned sarees, pink will elevate your fashion for the celebration

Kiara Advani Instagram

Day 9: Purple. The final day of the Navratri celebration calls for a glamorous and lavish look. Consider wearing an exquisite purple lehenga, symbolising spirituality and prosperity

Ananya Panday Instagram

