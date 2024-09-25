Which 9 Colours Are To Be Followed In Navratri And What Do They Represent?

Navratri 2024 | File

The Navratri festival is of great importance in Hindu society. This lively and holy festival that honours the divine feminine power focusses on the adoration of Goddess Durga and her various manifestations. This celebration commences on the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in Ashwin month and lasts until Navami.



As per the Hindu calendar, the first day of the bright fortnight in the month of Ashwin will start on October 3, 2024, at 12:19 AM and end at 2:58 AM on October 4. Shardiya Navratri will start on Thursday, October 3, 2024, according to the Udaya Tithi.

With the festival approaching, delve into the various deities worshipped, the significance of different colours for each day, and learn more about them.

Shailaputri: The Goddess of Courage

Day 1: Red

Shailaputri: The Goddess of Courage

On the initial day of Navratri, Goddess Shailaputri is honored for her representation of bravery and power. Followers wear red, a bright color representing strength and resolve.

Brahmacharini: The Goddess of Purity

Day 2: Royal Blue

Brahmacharini: The Goddess of Purity

The second day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini, symbolising purity and devotion. The colour linked to her is royal blue due to its representation of calmness and peace.

Chandraghanta: The Goddess of Peace

Day 3: Yellow

Chandraghanta: The Goddess of Peace

On the third day, worshippers honour Goddess Chandraghanta, who represents peace and tranquillity. Yellow, the hue symbolising happiness and joy, is linked to her.

Day 4: Green

Kushmanda: The Goddess of Prosperity

On the fourth day, the colour green symbolises the Goddess Kushmanda. She is the originator of all creation and grants prosperity to her followers.

Day 5: Grey

Skandamata: The Mother of Skanda

The fifth day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Skandamata, who is Lord Skanda's mother. Grey, a colour representing equilibrium and steadiness, is linked to her.

Day 6: Orange

Katyayani: The Warrior Goddess

On the sixth day, Goddess Katyayani, symbolising strength and courage, is venerated. The colour orange, full of energy and brightness, symbolises her bold personality.

Kalaratri: The Dark Goddess

Day 7: White

Kalaratri: The Dark Goddess

The seventh day is dedicated to worshipping Kalaratri, the formidable and potent manifestation of Goddess Durga. White, representing purity and spirituality, is linked with her.

Mahagauri: The Goddess of Beauty

Day 8: Pink

Mahagauri: The Goddess of Beauty

Day 8 is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Mahagauri, who represents beauty and grace. The colour pink, which symbolises love and compassion, embodies her divine energy.

Maa Durga

Day 9: Sky Blue

Siddhidatri: The Bestower of Wisdom

During the last day of Navratri, we pay tribute to Goddess Siddhidatri, the giver of wisdom and knowledge. Associated with her is the color sky blue, which symbolises vastness and spirituality.