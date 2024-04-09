 Chaitra Navratri 2024: Powerful Prayers To Seek Maa Durga's Blessings
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Powerful Prayers To Seek Maa Durga's Blessings

Here are some powerful prayers you can recite to seek Maa Durga's blessings during Chaitra Navratri 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

While you might be aware of the Sharadiya Navratri that is marked with Vijayadashami, Chaitra Navratri is another celebration you must know about. It is a holy period of nine days falling in the Hindu month 'Chaitra' that is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine forms.

During this auspicious time, devotees seek the blessings of Devi by reciting prayers and songs dedicated to her. The worship is usually carried out by placing some fruits and a bowl of rice in front of the deity or a photo of the goddess. Here are some powerful prayers you can recite to seek Maa Durga's blessings during Chaitra Navratri 2024.

Durga Astakam

Devi Kavacham

Durga Chalisa

Durga Gayatri Mantra

Navarna Mantra

