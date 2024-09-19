Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT

Bigg Boss 18 is set for its grand premiere in no time and with the show being around the corner, several speculations around the contestants that can be a part of the show this time around have been doing rounds. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Sameera Reddy, several 'tentative lists' have been doing rounds in the media.

Well, now, another interesting name that is speculated to be entering the show is that of Naina, a virtual influencer. According to a report in India Forums, Naina will be seen participating in Salman Khan's reality show this time around. However, if she will be seen participating as a contestant or will just be a part of the game still remains unclear.

For the unversed, Naina is not a real person, but an AI generated model and influencer. Apparently, Naina was digitally crafted by the Avtr Meta Labs in the year 2022. This company also happens to be India's first content driven Meta-influencer company. As for Naina, the 22 year old basically hails from Jhansi and enjoys a whopping 3,99000 followers on Instagram. From interviewing celebrities during the promotions of their films to sharing fitness, lifestyle and fashion tips, Naina looks so realistic, you may not even believe that she is not a real person.

Sharing the said report on her Instagram stories, the digital influencer writes, 'Really? even I did not know.'

Apart from Naina, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sameera Reddy, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alice Kaushik, Sonal Vengurlekar, Zaan Khan and a few other names are speculated to be entering the show this time around.