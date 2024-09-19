 Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVirtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT

Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT

As per recent media reports, virtual influencer AI Naina has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18. Naina is an AI generated influencer and enjoys a whopping follower count of around 4 Lakh on Instagram.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 18 is set for its grand premiere in no time and with the show being around the corner, several speculations around the contestants that can be a part of the show this time around have been doing rounds. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Sameera Reddy, several 'tentative lists' have been doing rounds in the media.

Read Also
Dheeraj Dhoopar To NOT Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18, Participation Reports Just PR ACTIVITY? (Exclusive)
article-image

Well, now, another interesting name that is speculated to be entering the show is that of Naina, a virtual influencer. According to a report in India Forums, Naina will be seen participating in Salman Khan's reality show this time around. However, if she will be seen participating as a contestant or will just be a part of the game still remains unclear.

For the unversed, Naina is not a real person, but an AI generated model and influencer. Apparently, Naina was digitally crafted by the Avtr Meta Labs in the year 2022. This company also happens to be India's first content driven Meta-influencer company. As for Naina, the 22 year old basically hails from Jhansi and enjoys a whopping 3,99000 followers on Instagram. From interviewing celebrities during the promotions of their films to sharing fitness, lifestyle and fashion tips, Naina looks so realistic, you may not even believe that she is not a real person.

Read Also
‘Will Do Bigg Boss 18 If..’: Sana Makbul On Taking Up Show After Bigg Boss OTT 3
article-image

Sharing the said report on her Instagram stories, the digital influencer writes, 'Really? even I did not know.'

FPJ Shorts
Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT
Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'

Apart from Naina, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sameera Reddy, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alice Kaushik, Sonal Vengurlekar, Zaan Khan and a few other names are speculated to be entering the show this time around.

Read Also
Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT

Virtual Influencer AI Naina To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORT

Idli Kadai: Dhanush Unveils Title & Concept Poster Of His Fourth Directorial; Details Inside

Idli Kadai: Dhanush Unveils Title & Concept Poster Of His Fourth Directorial; Details Inside

Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real...

Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real...

Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS...

Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS...

Dalljiet Kaur Gets Into HEATED Spat With Nikhil Patel's RUMOURED Girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'I...

Dalljiet Kaur Gets Into HEATED Spat With Nikhil Patel's RUMOURED Girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'I...