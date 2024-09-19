 Dheeraj Dhoopar To NOT Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18, Participation Reports Just PR ACTIVITY? (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal is back with some exclusive scoop around Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar's participation in Bigg Boss 18. The actor, currently a part of Rabb Se Hai Dua, may not be seen participating in the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

With Bigg Boss 18 being around the corner, several speculations around the name of contestants that can be seen participating in the show have been doing rounds. From Shoaib Ibrahim to Sameera Reddy, media reports have already begun suggesting 'tentative lists' of the names that can be seen participating in the show this time around.

article-image

One name that has been constantly topping the media reports is that of Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar. Reports suggested that the actor is all set to participate in the show this time around and may also be the highest paid contestant of the season. Well, The Free Press Journal has now learnt of some exclusive scoop on the said topic. As per our sources, who are closely related to the actor, the reports of the actor's participation in Bigg Boss 18 are just rumours. Our source says, ''No, he is not participating. Since he is already doing a show (Rabb Se Hai Dua). The reports may be false.''

Well, there have also been reports of Rabb Se Hai Dua going off air. So we got in touch with our sources associated with the show to know more about the show going off air and they said, ''As of now, the show is not going off air, it may go off air next month.''

We asked our sources about the reports of Dheeraj being the 'highest paid' contestant for the season and the said source revealed, ''No, those are just baseless, just PR stuff, nothing else.''

article-image

While these revelations do make it clear that the actor may not be seen in the show, we still wait for some more clarity and official confirmation on the same.

Apart from Dheeraj, names of Nia Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Zaan Khan, Chahat Pandey, Sonal Vengurlekar and others are also speculated to be entering the show.

article-image

Dheeraj Dhoopar To NOT Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18, Participation Reports Just PR ACTIVITY? (Exclusive)

