‘Will Do Bigg Boss 18 If..’: Sana Makbul On Taking Up Show After Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana Makbul not only won hearts but the trophy too with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. From her rivalry with Ranvir Shorey to het friendship with Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey, the actress went ahead to be one of the most loved contestants on the show.

In a recent interview, the actress was quizzed upon taking up Bigg Boss 18 if it is offered to her. Speaking of the same, Sana revealed that she has a medical condition about which a lot of people do not know. Sana also reveals that the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 were skeptical about taking her in the show upon hearing her condition. Sana said, “I don't know how many people know about this but I have a medical condition. For me, to stay in that house, is not advisable by the doctors as well. Doctors agreed for me to do BB OTT since it was for a shorter time. But it was a risk I took to come on the show. The makers were not okay with this fact and of me doing the show. They asked me if I can do it. They were hesitating. I told them, 'You leave it on me. It's 1.5 months and I'm willing to take the risk.' It turned out to be a good detox for being in the house. I improved my health.”

Further, talking about entering the 18th season of Bigg Boss, Sana says, “If it makes me better, why not.”

The actress was recently seen interacting with the media after her new song ‘Kaala Maal,’ with Rohanpreet Singh was released.