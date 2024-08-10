 Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'

Sana Makbul and Naezy went ahead to be the top two contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Updated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Sana Makbul and Naezy's friendship in Bigg Boss OTT 3 came across as one of the most genuine bonds of this season of the show. From the very beginning, Sana and Naezy stood by each other rock solid and went ahead to be very good friends despite the entire house being against them. Not just this, the duo also went ahead to be the top two contestants on the show, after which, Sana lifted the trophy.

Well, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner took to her Instagram handle today to wish Naezy on his birthday. The actress has compiled all the beautifull moments of her and Naezy from the show in this video and sharing the same on her Instagram handle has penned a heartfelt note for the rapper on the occasion of his birthday today. Sana thanks Naezy for his unwavering support for her throughout their journey on the show and has also gone ahead to tell him that she will be his 'Bhamai' till the end of time.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner writes, ''Happy Birthday to my dearest Bhamai ❤️ @naezythebaa

Today, I’m not just celebrating your birthday but also the unwavering support you’ve shown me every step of the way in this entire #Biggbossott3 journey never wavering, never bothered by what anyone had to say about me. You’re that one person with a heart so pure and filled with love. In life, we meet many people, but finding someone as genuine as you is a true blessing.

Yeh Bhamai hamesha tumhari Bhamai rahegi till the end of time. ❤️''

For the uninformed, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is loosely inspired from the life of Naezy. The popular creator also revealed on Bigg Boss that the film did more bad than good to him.

