Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho Toh...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 may be over a week ago but the buzz around the show continues to live on. While the viewers of the show have been missing their favourite contestants on the show, contestants on the show too do not seem to stop taking indirect digs at each other. From Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's digs at each other to Lovekesh Kataria's recent Q and A on Bigg Boss, the contestants have been keeping their audience entertained.

Well, today in his vlog, Armaan Malik was seen taking an indirect dig at Sana Makbul and her rumoured boyfriend Shrikanth. In this video, Armaan can be seen stating that 'some people' in the show commented on his body type and called him names, however, after coming out of the show, when he sees the 'boyfriend' of such people, he is shocked to see that these were the people who have body shamed him. He further asks Payal her opinions on the same and the actress goes ahead to add that it is because of the money that Sana chose him.

Armaan says, ''Jo log meri body shaming kar rahe thhe, mujhe thulthula bol rahe thhe bahut sari aisi cheezein bol rahe thhe, toh bhai jab main bahar aata hoon toh dekhta hoon bhai unke boyfriend!!! Theeke bhai, maine toh shadi vaadi kar li jo bhi hai, tum ne kya dekh ke bhai shadi kar ne ka decide kar lia? Hein Payal? Kya lagta hai tumhe'' To this Payal replies, ''Paisa, Paisa, money, money, no money, no honey.'' Further Armaan then adds, ''Toh bhai aadmi ko na utna hi bol na chaiye jitna uske character mein ho. Maine ek chiz dekhi hai ke aap zindagi mein itna paisa kamao ke phir aap chahe thulthule ho, aap kaise bhi ho,''

To this Payal adds, ''Tab koi body, colour, ye sab nahi dekhte. Paise dekhte hai. Paisa achha hai toh bhai ye sabse acha hai.''

For the uninformed, while Shrikanth has gone ahead to confirm the rumours of his relationship with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, Sana has stirred clear and has stood her grounds on being good friends with Shrikanth.