 'Men Like Ranvir Want To Tame Strong Women Down, Un Jaiso Ko..': Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul (Exclusive)
HomeEntertainment'Men Like Ranvir Want To Tame Strong Women Down, Un Jaiso Ko..': Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul (Exclusive)

Sana Makbul, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal speaks about her equation with arc rival Ranvir Shorey and his comments on her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Sana Makbul, who went ahead to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year has been making headlines ever since the inception of the show. While a lot of aspects about her stay in the show were talked about, one aspect that became the highlight of her journey in the show has to be her rivalry with co contestant Ranvir Shorey. Ranvir, who has been a celebrated name in the world of Indian cinema was at loggerheads with the actress in the show.

article-image

Speaking exclusively to us about her rivalry with the actor, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner stated how, the rest of the house would always 'suck up to the actor' and just because she and her friends Vishal, Lovekesh and Shivani did not do so, he did not like them. Sana said, ''Ranvir Ji aapki coffee la du, Ranvir ji ye, Ranvir ji wo, sab Ranvir ji Ranvir Ji kar rahe thhe aur hum nahi kar rahe thhe. So unko hum hi se problem thi aur un ke purey gang ko hum hi se problem thi. Theeke, we are today's kids, we do not like to suck it up to anyone.''

We asked the actress about her conversation with Lovekesh Kataria where the two of them agreed on Ranvir forming a perception about them and the actress said, ''At that time too, I told Lovekesh the same thing. I told him that if we are young, he too is elder na, atleast he can speak politely. Whenever he would try to convey something to us, he would always do so rudely. He never spoke nicely to us.''

article-image

Reacting on Ranvir calling his comments on Vishal and Sana's bond as unnecessarily tagging the 'ladka ladki' topic, Sana said that he likes playing a victim. The actress said, ''Unka yahi hai, he likes to play the victim and that is what he does. I have also called him a narcissist and it had a reason.''

When Sana came to know of the clip where Ranvir flashed his middle finger to her to be not shown, the actress was in for a shocker. She said, ''Really? That clip was not shown? Oh my god, phir toh Bigg Boss ki daya unpar bhi thi.''

We quizzed Sana about a belief that the contestant who is targetted the most on the show goes ahead to lift the trophy. Replying to the same, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner said, ''Priyanka had come on our show recently and she came across as the most targetted contestant during her stint in Bigg Boss 17. So when she came, I gave her a very warm hug. I do not even know her, but I think she got it that no body in the house likes me. So you know strong women are always, always treated like this. Men like them (Ranvir) want to tame us down but strong women refuse to bow down. So I think strong women are never appreciated because we have an intimidating personalities tgoh un jaiso ko achi nahi lagti, you got what I mean? Un jaiso ko!''

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey, who went ahead to the second runner up of the show had called Sana's victory on Bigg Boss OTT 3 undeserving.

article-image

