'Sab Pata Chalega Dheere Dheere': Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul's Boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy Confirms Marriage (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor witnessed Sana Makbul lifting the trophy. She won the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. After the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3, when Sana Makbul returned home with her lover Srikanth Bureddy, who had gone to pick her up, the paparazzi surrounded them.

In a video, Srikanth talked about her big win and also confirmed their relationship. He was also questioned about the rumours of their marriage in the next two months. Srikanth expressed praising Sana and said, "She played the game with extreme dignity."

He was questioned, "Do mahine mai shaadi hone wali hai, kya khena hai (You guys are getting married in two months, what do you have to say about it?)

To which he responded, "Sab pata chalega dheere dheere, do mahine mai nahi hogi shaadi, but ho gi zaroor. Pakki ho jayegi shaadi, sab ko bulayenge (When it happens, it will be known to all. It is not something that can happen in just two months. It will take time but the marriage will surely take place)."

Who Is Sana Makbul's Boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy?

Srikanth is an entrepreneur, who is a founder of Valueleaf, an agency that deals with brand business and their necessities. He is also the founder of BuddyLoan, a personal loan aggregating platform. As per reports, Sana is the brand ambassador.

The duo have been in a relationship for quite some time and have always been private about it. During her play at the Bigg Boss OTT, many videos of the two went viral, which sparked rumours of them dating. Earlier even a video of the Sana Makbul's birthday celebration went viral, in which the two can be seen sharing hugs and kisses. Many celebrities including Shiv Thakare, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, and others attended the birthday bash. However, Srikanth and Sana have now confirmed their relationship publicly.