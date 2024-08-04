5 Reasons Why Sana Makbul Did Not Deserve To Win Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana Makbul | Instagram

Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT 3 by defeating Nazey and Ranvir Shorey in the Top 3. Despite her win, we feel the actress lacks in many areas and does not deserve the prestigious trophy. This has become a hot topic of debate, creating a buzz on social media, with netizens believing it was an easy and fixed win by the makers. She has not been a deserving candidate due to her lack of significant contributions to house dynamics. Here are our five reasons why Sana Makbul should not have won Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Her Selfishness And Lack of Strategy In The Game: Sana often appeared selfish with other contestants. She failed to showcase her game play and was merely dragged along for her daily soap drama. At times, she reminded us of Nikki Tamboli from Bigg Boss 14, who was initially hated for her selfish personality.

Never a Trust Builder: The Vish actress has never been a team player. Despite making connections, she never trusted them. She was called out during Weekend Ka Vaar for not trusting her friend Nazey. Despite advocating for women’s empowerment, she didn't choose her friend Shivani Kumari in the campaign.

Null Fan Support: As Ranvir Shorey said, "This season has been a mess." We agree, especially regarding the win. It seemed like a fixed game, as winning requires strong fan support. Having Nazey and Ranvir Shorey, notable industry faces with large fan bases, lose was super disappointing to witness in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale.

Failure to Stand Out Among Other Contestants: This season featured several controversial personalities like Armaan Malik, Chandrika Dixit, Love Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. Standing out among these contestants was one of the toughest tasks. The audience saw more impact from these contestants than from Sana Makbul, who failed to make a memorable impact in the house.

Not a Major Contributor to Boosting the Show's TRP: Sana was slammed during every Weekend Ka Vaar for not being in the spotlight or contributing significantly to the show. She didn't actively participate in tasks, discussions, or house activities.