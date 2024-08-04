Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Thanks Fans For Her Win: ‘No Matter The Negativity..’

After a roller coaster of a journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Sana Makbul went ahead to be the winner of the show. While the actress defined her journey as a hurricane and turmoil in an exclusive conversation with us, she also took to her Instagram handle today to thank all her fans and well wishers for all their support.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sana shared a video of her thanking all her fans for the monumental win and thanked them for their love and support. Sana attributed her win to all the love of her fans and stated that it is a collective victory. She further requested them to keep loving her like this forever.

Sharing this video, Sana writes, “Grateful beyond words for all the love l've received throughout my journey in the #BiggBossOTT3 house. #Sanakesitare its all your unwavering support that has brought the trophy home. No matter the negativity I faced, your love overshadowed everything. This is what I've truly earned.

A Big Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Well, speaking to The Free Press Journal, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner had reacted to Ranvir Shorey’s comment on her win and said, “I think har Hara hua player yahi bolta hai ke wo deserving nahi hai. Toh I think unki nazar mein agar main deserving nahi hoon toh good for him, I have the trophy (shows the trophy).”

The actress defeated Naezy and Ranvir Shorey in the finale and went ahead to lift the trophy.