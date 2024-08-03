Sana Makbul Vs Tejasswi Prakash, Feathery Gown Becomes Bigg Boss Winners' Trademark

Sana Makbul and Tejasswi Prakash |

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has finally announced its winner Sana Makbul. She defeated Naezy and Ranvir Shorey in the top three. However, what created more buzz on the internet was her feathery dress, which seemed to hint at her victory. It reminded netizens of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash who wore a similar kind of outfit and won the season.

Sana Makbul’s Shimmery Feather Gown For Finale

Sana donned a shimmery green sequin gown for the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Her ravishing outfit was covered with black feathers tucked around her shoulder adding drama to the look. The gown also added the oomph factor with a thigh-high slit. She complemented the look with heavy makeup, smokey eyes, tinted blush, and nude lip colour. Sana opted for a side-part bun. The feathery ensemble gave a perfect bold style statement and glowed her up at the winning moment. It reminded netizens of Tejasswi Prakash’s winning outfit, which sparked a comparison between the two.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Feathery Bodycon Gown

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash kept it glam and glitzy with her black bodycon feathery gown flaunting her perfect figure. Making the look more sleeky she had glowing makeup smokey eyes, blushy cheeks, and shiny pink lip colour. She was a sight to behold in the slit dress showcasing her toned legs.

Netizens draw comparison between the two because of their feathery outfit. One of the users wrote, "Sana is wearing a similar kinda dress as what Teju wore in the BB15 finale."

While another user commented, "Finally my Feverit 2 contestant same dress or Deserving winner."

"Two Queen Same same but different…. Both played like boss truly deserving," comment reads.