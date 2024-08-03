‘Har Hara Hua Player Yahi Bolta Hai’: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul On Ranvir Shorey Calling Her NON DESERVING (Exclusive)

Sana Makbul has not just won hearts but the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy too. The actress, after a roller coaster journey in the Bigg Boss house got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal and spoke her heart out on her journey in the show. Sana also reacted to Ranvir Shorey, her arc rival on the show, calling her a ‘non deserving’ winner.

There is a myth that the avid viewers of Bigg Boss believe in and that is that winner is always dressed in a outfit which has ‘feathers,’ have you heard of the same?

(Giggles) No No, I haven’t heard about it but all I can say is that the dress describes the diva and that the queen finally has it (shows her trophy)

How do you look back at your journey Sana?

It was like a turmoil of emotions. It was like an ECG machine; up down, up down, oh god. Hurricane bhi aap bol sakte ho, heavy Barish bhi bol sakte ho. (Giggles) There were a lot of things, Bahut logo ne questions uthaye, patthar maare but I firmly believe that strong women are never appreciated and I think baat unhi ki hoti hai jinme koi baat hoti hai.

Speaking to us, Ranvir stated that he still does not find you deserving of winning the trophy. What do you want to say about the same?

I think har Hara hua player yahi bolta hai ke wo deserving nahi hai. Toh I think unki nazar mein agar main deserving nahi hoon toh good for him, I have the trophy (shows the trophy).

What we have seen through your journey is that when a woman is strong, she is often called a Naagin, her character is assassinated, the way your name was linked to Naezy and Vishal, what do you want to say on the same?

She is called an opportunist too. Mera naam Naezy aur Vishal ke sath juda aur ye bola bhi usne jo ghar ke sabse experienced hai aur ghar mein sabse jyda umar mein bade hai. Vishal ko kaha ke pyaar toh nahi hogaya tujhe. Logo ne Bahut chiz kahi but I believe people will always have something to say. Yes pyaar hai, pyaar Kyun Na ho, pyaar ka naam hi dosti hai.