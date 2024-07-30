Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words Have Left Scars’

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul have been at loggerheads ever since the inception of the show. While both the contestants have been very clear about their dislike towards each other and have accused each other of being insensitive, Sana Makbul was seen breaking down in front of Munawar in the episode of the show tonight.

Munawar was called to interact with the contestants and it was in this interaction when he asked Sana if she would want to work with Ranvir outside the show. Breaking down in tears, the actress stated that she would never want to work with Ranvir outside the show. Sana, crying, said, “It is because his words have left a scar on my heart. I don’t think so I would want to work with him ever.”

She was also seen hugging Munawar and breaking down. The Bigg Boss 17 winner then motivated Sana and told her that she has been playing really well.

Further, after Munawar left, Armaan Malik was seen discussing his roast with Ranvir, Sai and Kritika and spoke about him roasting Sana and comparing her conversations to ‘gandh’ and ‘gutter.’ Ranvir then told Armaan that he too had written the same for Sana but changed it last minute since Sana cried in front of Munawar and told him that Ranvir’s words have scarred her.