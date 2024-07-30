 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words Have Left Scars’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words Have Left Scars’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words Have Left Scars’

Sana Makbul breaks down as she speaks about never wanting to work with Ranvir Shorey.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul have been at loggerheads ever since the inception of the show. While both the contestants have been very clear about their dislike towards each other and have accused each other of being insensitive, Sana Makbul was seen breaking down in front of Munawar in the episode of the show tonight.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Ranvir Shorey Show Sana Makbul Middle Finger? Latter Says, ‘Men Like You Are...
article-image

Munawar was called to interact with the contestants and it was in this interaction when he asked Sana if she would want to work with Ranvir outside the show. Breaking down in tears, the actress stated that she would never want to work with Ranvir outside the show. Sana, crying, said, “It is because his words have left a scar on my heart. I don’t think so I would want to work with him ever.”

She was also seen hugging Munawar and breaking down. The Bigg Boss 17 winner then motivated Sana and told her that she has been playing really well.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘I Find You Wrong & I Stand By It,’ Says Sana Makbul To Ranvir Shorey As They...
article-image

Further, after Munawar left, Armaan Malik was seen discussing his roast with Ranvir, Sai and Kritika and spoke about him roasting Sana and comparing her conversations to ‘gandh’ and ‘gutter.’ Ranvir then told Armaan that he too had written the same for Sana but changed it last minute since Sana cried in front of Munawar and told him that Ranvir’s words have scarred her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey LASHES OUT At Ranvir Shorey For Commenting On His Bond With Sana...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Refuses To Work With Ranvir Shorey Outside, Cries & Says, ‘His Words...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Breaks Down In Tears After Kritika Malik’s Confession To Munawar...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Breaks Down In Tears After Kritika Malik’s Confession To Munawar...

David Dhawan Reveals Salman Khan Wasn't 'Keen' On Working With Govinda: 'Isse Ladna… Fayda Nahi...

David Dhawan Reveals Salman Khan Wasn't 'Keen' On Working With Govinda: 'Isse Ladna… Fayda Nahi...

Amid Relationship Rumours With Pratibha Rantta, Taha Shah Badussha Advice On Dating: 'Run Away With...

Amid Relationship Rumours With Pratibha Rantta, Taha Shah Badussha Advice On Dating: 'Run Away With...

'Itni Value Nahi Reh Gayi...': After Karan Johar, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Slams Actors For...

'Itni Value Nahi Reh Gayi...': After Karan Johar, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Slams Actors For...