 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘I Find You Wrong & I Stand By It,’ Says Sana Makbul To Ranvir Shorey As They Speak Of Their Differences
Sana Makbul was seen taking a fire stand against Ranvir Shorey in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey have been at the loggerheads ever since the inception of the show. While both the contestants have been very clearly about not getting along well with each other, Sana and Ranveer were seen talking about their differences in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Ranvir was seen questioning Lovekesh about his comments in front of the press. While they were talking, Sana intervened and told him that she did not like it when he called her a ‘gutterchaap,’ Ranvir however replied stating that it was Sana who began the fight first. One thing led to the other, after which, the duo got into an arguement once again. Sana then told Ranveer that she sticks by her stands against him and said, “I find you wrong and I stand by it.” This irked Ranvir further and the arguement then further escalated.

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey, who was the head of the house last week nominated Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house, out of which, Shivani and Vishal were ousted from the show. Both Lovekesh and Sana who shared a great bond with Shivani and Vishal were seen breaking down after their eviction.

