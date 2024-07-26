Bigg Boss OTT 3: Hurt By Ranvir Shorey’s Behaviour, Shivani Kumari Falls Sick, Former Says, ‘Drama Shuru’

anchal2598704

Shivani Kumari, who hails from a small village of Uttar Pradesh has gone ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While the popular content creator has garnered mix reaction from the viewers of the show, it stands same with the contestants of the show too.

In the episode of the show tonight, Shivani, who has been very disturbed by Ranvir Shorey’s behaviour towards her was seen falling sick. She asked Lovekesh Kataria to give her a blanket. Lovekesh then checked her temperature and told her that she has fever. Meanwhile, Ranvir, Kritika, Armaan and Sai who were in the bedroom were seen discussing about Shivani’s health. Ranvir then called it drama and said, ‘Drama shuru hogaya.’ Sai and Armaan too were seen agreeing to the same and mentioned how Shivani falls sick every time she is nominated. However, later when she starts vommitting, they realise that she is actually sick.

Armaan then goes ahead to check up on her stating all of them should not feel that because Armaan made her work out today, she fell sick.

Well, later on, while Shivani recovered, Kritika Malik was seen suggesting Shivani to keep her speech emotional during the election campaign task. However, after this task, things soured between Lovekesh, Vishal, Sana and Shivani.