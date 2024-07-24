Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan Malik

Ranvir Shorey, who has now become the head of the house after a recent task was seen speaking about winning the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy in the episode of the show tonight.

Armaan was seen telling Ranvir that he looks forward to that moment when Ranvir lifts the trophy. Ranvir in return tells Armaan that if not him, he wants Armaan to lift the trophy. Armaan then tells Ranvir that if Ranvir lifts the trophy, he wants Ranvir to look for him in the audience when he is lifting the trophy. Ranvir then tells Armaan that it is not the trophy that he cares for but the winning amount. Ranvir says, “Mujhe trophy nahi chaiye, muje 25 lakh chaiye. Trophy se jyda mujhe 25 lakh se matlab hai. Trophy ka Kya karna hai? Achar daal Na hai kya?” Armaan in return tells Ranvir that if he wins the trophy, he will automatically get the money too.

For the uninformed, Ranvir and Armaan share a great friendship in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Armaan, was the head of the house just before Ranvir becoming the new one. After becoming the head of the house, Ranvir nominated Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari to get evicted from the show this week.