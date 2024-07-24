 Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan Malik
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan Malik

Ranvir Shorey was seen speaking about his need for the price money in the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

Ranvir Shorey, who has now become the head of the house after a recent task was seen speaking about winning the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy in the episode of the show tonight.

Read Also
Sana Sultan Opens Up On Being Body-Shamed On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Ranvir Shorey Should've Taken Stand...
article-image

Armaan was seen telling Ranvir that he looks forward to that moment when Ranvir lifts the trophy. Ranvir in return tells Armaan that if not him, he wants Armaan to lift the trophy. Armaan then tells Ranvir that if Ranvir lifts the trophy, he wants Ranvir to look for him in the audience when he is lifting the trophy. Ranvir then tells Armaan that it is not the trophy that he cares for but the winning amount. Ranvir says, “Mujhe trophy nahi chaiye, muje 25 lakh chaiye. Trophy se jyda mujhe 25 lakh se matlab hai. Trophy ka Kya karna hai? Achar daal Na hai kya?” Armaan in return tells Ranvir that if he wins the trophy, he will automatically get the money too.

For the uninformed, Ranvir and Armaan share a great friendship in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Armaan, was the head of the house just before Ranvir becoming the new one. After becoming the head of the house, Ranvir nominated Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari to get evicted from the show this week.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh REACTS To Vishal Pandey Denying Being Good Friends With Him: 'Maybe...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Mujhe Trophy Se Jyda 25 Lakh Ki Jarurat Hai,’ Says Ranvir Shorey To Armaan...

Did Jio Cinema Just Confirm Vishal Pandey’s Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Did Jio Cinema Just Confirm Vishal Pandey’s Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Natasa Stankovic Goes On Museum Date With Son Agastya After Separation Announcement, Hardik Pandya...

Natasa Stankovic Goes On Museum Date With Son Agastya After Separation Announcement, Hardik Pandya...

Janhvi Kapoor's ₹3.35 Lakh Black Blazer, Mini-Maxi Skirt Fails To Impress

Janhvi Kapoor's ₹3.35 Lakh Black Blazer, Mini-Maxi Skirt Fails To Impress

'I Have Cried Over...': Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan REACTS TO Trolls Targeting Her...

'I Have Cried Over...': Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan REACTS TO Trolls Targeting Her...