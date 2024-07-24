Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh REACTS To Vishal Pandey Denying Being Good Friends With Him: 'Maybe I Am Not Important To Him' (Exclusive)

Adnaan Shaikh, who entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card contestant has been ousted from the show in less than two weeks. Post his eviction from the show, the popular content creator got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about his eviction, his journey in the show, his differences with Elvish Yadav, friendship with Lovekesh Kataria and a lot more.

Your eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3 was a shocking and unexpected one, how did you take it?

(Smiles) I did not expect my eviction to be honest.

Your journey in the show was a small one. How do you look back?

My journey has been an amazing one. I have some beautiful memories from my time in the show. The way we survived, fighting over food, how did we perform the tasks and a lot more. Overall, I had a lot of fun. My journey was indeed small but it was a memorable one.

You went inside the house to support Vishal. However after your entry in the show, a lot of things changed. From your stand for Vishal to your angst against Lovekesh, everything changed. What exactly transpired?

I did make Vishal understand a few things, however, he did not agree to me. Toh main bhi uske mudde ko apna mudda bana kar kyun ladu? Matlab, mera kaam tha sacchai batana and I told him whatever I felt as a viewer. And if you ask me about Kataria, I did have a perception towards him from outside the house. But when I entered the house, he was sweet to me and I do not feel that if someone is nice to you, you should unnecessarily fight or argue. Hence, I too behaved nicely with him unless he did not poke or trigger me.

You have always maintained that Vishal is a very good friend of yours. However, when Vishal was asked about the same, he stated that you are just a normal friend of his. Your comments on the same?

See, if he has said this, I do not know what to say. I haven't seen nor heard of this to be honest. But if he has said so, so maybe I am not that important to him but mere bhi dil mein aisa kuch nahi hai. I respected him before the show, I respect him today and I will respect him always. This will not affect my friendship with him at all and our friendship will always be the same, Inshallah.

In your fight with Armaan during the head of the house task, a lot of things were said by both of you, cases were brought up too. But after the task, you went up to him and very cordially asked him to not bring things from outside and promised him that you too wont do it. Were you scared of something?

Konsi baatein? No, I did not say something like this, the other contestants intervened and they said that we should not bring up topics from outside the show.

No, you too said this to Armaan personally, after the task, in the garden area.

Hmm, he started this first and hence I told him that because he started it, I went on.

Do you think you were unnecessarily targetted during the Weekend Ka Vaar, despite there being other important topics that could have been addressed?

See, I would not want to say much on this. But you know when I was in the house and when I was schooled for bringing up topics from outside the house, I thought I was very wrong. But after coming outside and seeing things, I think Armaan spoke equally about the outside world. Why was nothing said to him? I was the only one bashed for the same and I think it was wrong.

Who do you want to see lifting the trophy?

Naezy the baa.