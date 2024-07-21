Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Yahan Main Koi 30 Seconds Ka Reel Nahi Bana Raha Hoon,’ Says Anil Kapoor To Adnaan Shaikh As He Slams Latter

anchal2598704

Adnaan Shaikh, who has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a wild card contestant was seen getting slammed by host Anil Kapoor on the episode of the show tonight.

Well, the housemates were given a task in which they had to choose two contestants who according to them are the biggest losers of the show. Majority of the votes went for Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria. Anil Kapoor was seen quizzing the housemates on the same and then asked all of them their opinions on Adnaan’s contribution in the show.

Anil then slammed Adnaan for giving outside news to the contestants in the show and stated that he was seen giving free advices. Adnaan, who tried speaking in between was slammed by Anil Kapoor, stating that he was trying to intervene. Anil told him, “Yaha main koi 30 second ki reel nahi bana raha hoon, main baat kar raha hoon Na, Jab main baat kar raha hoon tab koi beech mein nahi bolega.”

While Adnaan was slammed by Anil on the show tonight, after he left, the former was seen getting teary eyed and was later consoled by Sai Ketan Rao who asked him to cheer up.