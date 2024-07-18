Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Sai Ketan Rao PUSHES Vishal Pandey During Heated Spat, Asks Latter, 'Teri Aukaat Kya Hai?'

Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey who are currently on loggerheads in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house will be seen locking horns in the episode of the show tonight post Sai Ketan Rao's statement questioning Vishal's 'aukaat.'

In a recent promo released by Jio Cinemas, a Vetto task is announced by Bigg Boss, which will ensure that the contestant who wins it will be saved. As the contestants gear up for the task, Sai Ketan Rao, while trying to collect the flowers will be seen pushing Vishal Pandey. This will not go well with Vishal and he will scream on Sai asking him to not do all this. However, Sai retaliates by saying, 'Haan nahi toh kya?' The duo then get into a heated spat where Sai is then seen saying, 'Teri aukaat toh hai nahi.' Vishal, retaliating to this statement of Sai says, 'Teri aukaat faad ke rakh dunga.' Things quickly escalate and then Sai is seen pushing Vishal, as the duo get into a heated spat.

In the episode of the show last night, Sai was seen getting into a heated spat with Lovekesh Kataria and also charged on him, trying to assault him after Lovekesh abused the former. However, it was Sai who abused Lovekesh first. Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik and Sana Sultan were seen trying their best to calm Sai down as he was seen losing his calm on Lovekesh and wanted to physically assault him.

For the uninformed, Armaan Malik is now the head of the house and all the important decisions of the house including nominations and evictions will be taken by him.